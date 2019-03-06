LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An early morning fire damaged two mobile homes in east Las Vegas on Wednesday.
The fire broke out in a trailer park at 3751 S. Nellis Blvd. Four people were evacuated, two from each home, according to the Clark County Fire Department. No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
