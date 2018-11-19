garage fire

A fire caused serious smoke damage to a home in North Las Vegas Nov. 19, 2018.

NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An early morning fire damaged a garage at a North Las Vegas home on Monday. 

North Las Vegas Fire crews responded to the blaze in the 1100 block of Elliot Park Avenue, near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Alexander Road at 5:03 a.m.

The fire caused serious damages to the garage, the department said.

Three residents living in the home were displaced. No injuries were reported. 

Investigators believe the fire was caused by electrical issues. 

