NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An early morning fire damaged a garage at a North Las Vegas home on Monday.
North Las Vegas Fire crews responded to the blaze in the 1100 block of Elliot Park Avenue, near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Alexander Road at 5:03 a.m.
The fire caused serious damages to the garage, the department said.
Three residents living in the home were displaced. No injuries were reported.
Investigators believe the fire was caused by electrical issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.