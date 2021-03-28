LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire officials put out multiple intentionally-set fires inside a downtown thrift store on Sunday night.
About 7:19 p.m. on March 28, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the Charleston Outlet thrift store, on Charleston Boulevard near 16th Street.
Video of fire call on E. Charleston Bl. Fire is out, crews looking for hotspots, cause is under investigation. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/z7Nw4bxQaU— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 29, 2021
There, officials worked on "multiple" fires inside the store, but no injuries were reported. There was heavy smoke damage to the interior of the store, LVFR said.
LVFR spokesman Tim Szymanski later said a suspect was arrested at the scene and was taken to Clark County Detention Center where they are expected to be charged with arson. "Broke into store, started multiple fires," he said.
Damage was estimated at about $100,000.
