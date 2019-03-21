LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A downtown Las Vegas apartment was damaged by fire early Thursday afternoon.
Fire dispatchers received calls for two apartment fires downtown at 1:43 p.m. Thursday on Stewart Avenue near North Eastern Avenue, according to a release from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.
As firefighters responded, a column of smoke was seen coming from an apartment complex in the 200 block of Flower Avenue, the release said. Firefighters found the two calls were actually the same complex.
Heavy black smoke and fire were showing from a downstairs apartment of a two-story, four-unit apartment building, the release said. The fire was on the front patio near the front door of the apartment. The fire broke through front window of the apartment just as firefighters arrived.
Because of the quick response time and the number of firefighters, the fire was stopped from entering the apartment, and was extinguished in a few minutes, the release said.
Investigators believe the fire started on the front patio, the release said. Most of the damage was contained to the patio, and there was minor smoke damage to the interior of the apartment. Damage to the apartment was estimated at $15,000.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, the release said, and no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.
None of the apartment's four occupants was home at the time of the fire.
