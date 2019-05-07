LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire at a downtown Las Vegas apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.
LVFR said they evacuated the Stewart Arms Apartments at Stewart Avenue and 11th Street at about 3:32 p.m. on May 7.
LVFR said there was a fully-involved fire at a studio apartment on the second floor of the three-story building. Firefighters confined the fire to one apartment before 4 p.m., according to LVFR.
No injuries were reported as of 4:33 p.m. though some were being checked for smoke inhalation, according to LVFR. The fire was put out as of 4:25 p.m. Tuesday.
