LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fire Friday afternoon damaged an apartment and church near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at 1420 E. Harmon Ave., near Maryland Parkway, about 4:30 p.m. on July 23. A two-story multi-family apartment was on fire from the second story window, CCFD said.
The fire extended to all four windows on the nearby Spiritual Living Greater Las Vegas church. The fire was contained to a church classroom, and the fire was extinguished by 5:06 p.m.
"To combat the outside temperature, incidents commanders coordinated firefighters working in shifts; rotating multiple times from the front line to rehabilitation group where they were hydrated, briefly rested, and had their vital signs taken," CCFD Deputy Fire Chief Jen Wyatt said in a statement.
Fire investigators and ATF were called in for the church. No injuries were reported.
