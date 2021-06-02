LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas firefighters responded to three separate house fires in a four hour period on Wednesday.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said one firefighter suffered a minor injury on June 2, but no occupants were injured.
The first fire was reported about 9 a.m. at 6235 New Wood Lane in the northwest valley. The fire started in the attic, officials said, and was confined to the room. The occupants who were displaced plan to stay with friends.
The second fire was about 30 minutes later at 904 Robin Street, near Washington Avenue and U.S. 95. There, LVFR said flames were seen coming from the one-story home's roof. The fire was mostly contained to an attic, but there was some damage on the first floor.
One firefighter had a shoulder injury and was taken to a hospital. Four adults displaced by the fire were being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Firefighters were called to downtown at 11:42 a.m. for a one-story home at 414 S. 16th Street. Flames were seen coming through the roof, but the fire was put out quickly.
The house was vacant and was being used by squatters, officials said.
The cause of all three fires is under investigation.
