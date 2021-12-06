House fire near Nellis and Desert Inn

Destruction is seen at a house that was on fire Monday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley. (Sophia Perricone/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 3-year-old child was trapped inside a house that was on fire Monday in the east Las Vegas Valley.

According to fire crews, the fire occurred Monday morning near Nellis and Desert Inn.

Crews reported that a 3-year-old boy was trapped inside the fire and had gone into cardiac arrest.

Fire crews were able to find a pulse and the child was transported to a local hospital, but said he suffered substantial burns.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

