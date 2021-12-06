LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 3-year-old child was trapped inside a house that was on fire Monday in the east Las Vegas Valley.
According to fire crews, the fire occurred Monday morning near Nellis and Desert Inn.
Crews reported that a 3-year-old boy was trapped inside the fire and had gone into cardiac arrest.
Fire crews were able to find a pulse and the child was transported to a local hospital, but said he suffered substantial burns.
The devastating damage to a home that caught fire on Fort McHenry Dr. Neighbors tell us they heard an explosion this morning. Crews found a 3-year-old trapped inside who had gone into cardiac arrest. They managed to find a pulse but say he suffered substantial burns. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/DSOJYj0vdH— Sophia Perricone (@SophiaPerricone) December 6, 2021
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.