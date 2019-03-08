LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Firefighters battled a massive fire atop a former Kmart building in east Las Vegas Friday.
The Clark County Fire Department was called to 3760 East Sunset Road at 2:28 p.m. Thirty-five crew members worked to put the fire out on the building's roof.
Renovators were working on the building when the flames ignited. The fire was contained to a 100 foot by 50 foot section of the roof and was controlled within 30 minute, CCFD said.
No injuries were reported and the fire's cause was still under investigation. CCFD said damages were estimated at $200,000.
Eric Real from Church LV said the building was being converted into a church and hired construction workers were doing some welding on the roof which lead to the fire.
