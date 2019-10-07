LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire near downtown Las Vegas early Monday morning.
LVFR said the fire started around 5:53 a.m. at 824 East Sahara Avenue near South 6th Street Oct. 7. LVFR said the fire was at a vacant one-story office building.
LVFR spokesman Tim Szymanski said one "very critical burn victim" was sent to the hospital.
Crews continue to hit hot spots of the fire, but LVFR said the fire was out just before 7 a.m.
Szymanski said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
