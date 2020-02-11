LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Traffic in a northeast valley intersection was restricted on Tuesday afternoon due to a reported fire.
A FOX5 viewer sent video of what appeared to be a mobile home fire on Nellis Boulevard and Kell Lane, near Lake Mead Boulevard.
Several fire engines were on scene.
According to Clark County Fire Department, the fire was reported about 2:15 p.m. They confirmed the structure burning was a vacant mobile home. CCFD sent four engines, one truck company, two battalion chiefs and a rescue.
Crews from Clark County Fire, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and North Las Vegas Fire responded, totaling 56 fire personnel.
The fire expanded to nearby trailers, CCFD said, and the fire was knocked down at 2:52 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.
DEVELOPING: @ClarkCountyFD is working a fire at Nellis and Lake Mead. FOX5 has a crew headed to the scene. pic.twitter.com/n2LL7OS7dk— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) February 11, 2020
FOX5 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates and avoid the area.
