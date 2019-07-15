LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fire at a vacant downtown fast food restaurant is being investigated as arson, the fire department said.
The fire at Checkers Restaurant near East Charleston Boulevard and Bruce Street started about 9 a.m. on July 15. Multiple people called Las Vegas Fire & Rescue to report thick black smoke in the air.
The building was full of smoke when firefighters arrived, according to a press statement sent on Monday. The fire was mainly in the kitchen area and was put out quickly.
The fire was started in at least two spots of the restaurant, the department said, leading investigators to believe the fire was set intentionally.
A shopping cart was also found burned by the restaurant. Fire officials said squatters were using the building and the parking lot behind it.
Damage was estimated about $25,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.