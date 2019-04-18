HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A fire in Henderson displaced 11 people from an apartment complex Tuesday night, according to the Henderson Fire Department.
HFD said they responded to a structure fire at 3000 High View Drive near Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road at about 6:45 p.m. April 17. Arriving crews saw heavy smoke coming from the roof and requested a second alarm for additional resources, according to a release.
While fighting the fire, HFD said the roof partially collapsed. HFD brought the fire under control from the exterior, a release said.
Responders said that technicians working on an air handler in the attic above one of the apartments ignited debris. HFD said technicians tried to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher, but the flames spread too quickly. The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.
HFD said there were no injuries in the fire, but eight adults and three children were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Six apartments were damaged as a result of the fire, HFD said.
