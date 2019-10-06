LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fire at an east valley home burned through two vehicles before it was put out on Sunday, officials said.
The fire happened at 6066 Dewberry Court, near Washington Avenue and Sloan Lane. Five engines, one truck, one rescue and two chiefs responded to the scene about 2:30 p.m.
When they got to the house, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage. The fire was out by 3 p.m., according to a media release.
An adult was burned but didn't go to the hospital. Two adults and two children were displaced by the fire and were being assisted by American Red Cross.
Officials have not determined the case of the fire or a damage estimate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.