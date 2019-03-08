LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fire that displaced two adults at an east Las Vegas apartment was under investigation Friday morning.
Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters responded to the apartment complex, the Oasis Emerald Apartments at 361 N. Nellis Blvd., about 3:25 a.m. Friday, according to a release from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames and smoke coming from a first-floor apartment of a two-story wood frame building, the release said. Firefighters entered the apartment, found the fire and extinguished it within minutes. It was confined to one apartment.
Occupants of a few other apartments were evacuated while light smoke was cleared, then returned to their apartments.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, the release said. Fire damage was contained to the one apartment where the fire broke out. A damage estimate was not immediately available.
The American Red Cross is assisting the two displaced adults, the release said. No injuries were reported.
