LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A showdown at Las Vegas City Hall on Wednesday when dozens stood up and sound off, leading to Councilwoman Michele Fiore leaving the room.
With tension already high, constituents pushed for the council to hold each member accountable, leading to an unexpected outcome.
COUNCILWOMAN FIORE WALKS OUT: Councilwoman Fiore (@VoteFiore) walked out of today’s city council meeting during the public comment portion of the meeting. pic.twitter.com/fPCAuCOrkK— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) June 17, 2020
Fiore gave up the title of Mayor Pro Tem on Tuesday, days after her own party called on her to apologize for racial remarks made at a recent GOP event.
In her Tuesday announcement, Fiore said she would focus on getting President Donald Trump reelected.
Dan Rolle stood to speak against Fiore at the Wednesday meeting, listing off her past controversies. While he spoke, Fiore stood up and walked out of the meeting and did not return.
"Your legacy is coming up," Rolle said, addressing Mayor Carolyn Goodman. "You will be defined by what you do in these next couple years. You have an opportunity to stand up against someone like Councilwoman Fiore who just yesterday you said was doing a great job for the community. Yet, when the community came to speak to Councilwoman Fiore, she walked out of the room and I think it's absurd."
