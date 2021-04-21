LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Finally home, thanks to a new set of stairs.
FOX5 has been following the saga at the apartment building near Cashman Center. It began on Valentine's Day when a car plowed into the building, taking the stairs with it.
Residents experienced a setback more than month later when a new staircase was finally installed, and the city of Las Vegas determined those weren't up to code.
On Tuesday, the final step in the story: A sturdy set of stairs is now in place, allowing David Gois and his family to return home.
Gois has been furloughed from his job and was forced to live out of hotels for more than two months.
"You know when its time to leave the hotel, the deadline, packing up, getting the kids ready, walking to the next hotel," he said.
Gois said his family plans to stay in the apartment long-term.
