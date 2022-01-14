LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Eastern Avenue will close for nine days at U.S. 95 for the final phase of the bridge demolition and reconstruction.
Work will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17 and remain closed for nine days, until Tuesday, Jan. 25.
While motorists and pedestrians will not have access to Eastern under the freeway, NDOT said access to local businesses will be maintained. On and off-ramps at Eastern will remain open.
Crews will also be replacing the barrier rail in the median of Maryland Parkway at 13th Street. The road will be down to two lanes in both directions for two weeks starting Jan. 26.
For additional information, please visit i515project.com and follow @I515FixLV on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more project information. You can also call the project hotline at 702-426-7505 or text 515PROJECT to 775-242-9168 to sign up for text alerts.
