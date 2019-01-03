LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Of the 21 Bike Share stations placed throughout downtown Las Vegas, the Container Park location is most popular.
That’s according the latest stats from the Regional Transportation Commission. The bike share program recently celebrated its second anniversary. As the City’s program grows, others across the nation are declining according to the latest Census Bureau figures.
Two main reasons include the economy and fuel costs and competition from ride share programs like Uber and Lyft.
The drop in users nationally is 3.2 percent between 2016 – 2017, or down to an average of 836,569 commuters. Despite additional trails and new programs, this is the third year in a row for bike share declines.
Ridership peaked in 2014.
FOX5’s Mike Doria spoke to the RTC to get an idea of who is using the program locally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.