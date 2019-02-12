LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a fight on a Regional Transportation Commission bus led to a stabbing late Monday night on the Strip.
According to Metro Police Lt. David Gordon, officers were called to the area of South Las Vegas Boulevard and West Sahara Avenue at around 11:22 p.m. Two men were fighting on an RTC bus, though it was not immediately what the cause of the fight was.
The victim was transported to the hospital and is stable, Gordon said. He is expected to survive.
One of the men stabbed the victim multiple times and the suspect told the bus driver to stop, Gordon said. The suspect left the bus on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. Arriving patrol officers found the suspect walking on Sahara.
The suspect failed to comply with officers and a "low lethal bean bag" was used to subdue the suspect, Gordon said. Once he was subdued, the suspect was taken into custody.
According to Gordon, police found a pocketknife in a bush near where the suspect had been apprehended. Investigators said they believe this was the weapon used for the stabbing.
No other passengers on the bus were injured and no roads were closed, Gordon added. There were some lane restrictions enforced while police investigated, however.
