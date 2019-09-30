LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An altercation led to a stabbing Monday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said a man reportedly got into a physical fight with a Hispanic man inside a residence in the 6500 block of Goldencreek Way near Smoke Ranch Road and Torrey Pines Drive around 6 a.m Sept. 30.
The altercation moved outside and the suspect cut and stabbed the victim several times in his left arm, according to Gordon.
The victim ran back inside and called police.
Gordon said when officers arrived, they found a trail of blood leading from the driveway inside the house. They located the victim inside and applied a tourniquet until medical help arrived.
The victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries are non-life threatening, Gordon said.
The suspect is still outstanding as of Monday morning, Gordon said. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
