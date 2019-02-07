LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a valet attendant at Mandalay Bay hotel-casino was fired at early Thursday morning during a fight.
According to Metro Police Lt. Josh Martinez, officers were initially called to the valet area of Mandalay Bay just after 3:15 a.m. in regards to a fight.
The valet attendant brought the vehicle belonging to a man involved in the fight, Martinez said. The man pulled out a firearm and fired at the valet worker. The shot missed and the suspect drove away.
Information about the suspect's vehicle was not immediately known.
Martinez said the investigation was on going and was being handled by detectives.
