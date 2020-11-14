LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting outside a Las Vegas Strip casino Friday evening.
According to police, two people got into a fight outside the MGM Grand casino.
A person involved in the fight fired a gun and injured another person, police said. The severity of the victim's injuries are unknown according to police.
Police arrested a suspect at the scene.
