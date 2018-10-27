LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is in critical condition after being shot in the head after a fight in Spring Valley Saturday morning.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, officers were called to the 6000 block of Conroe Court, near South Jones Boulevard and West Russell Road at 8:15 a.m.
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer with Metro said the incident originally started a few hours prior on the Las Vegas Strip. A woman had gotten into a fight with a group of women, though it was unknown what caused the fight. No men were involved in the confrontation on the Strip.
The woman later told her boyfriend what had happened and they drove to Conroe Court, Spencer said. They got into a fight with an unknown man, who then shot the boyfriend in the head.
The victim was transported to University Medical Center and is in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon.
According to Spencer, no suspects were taken into custody.
