LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Fight for Air Climb fundraiser will be held at the Las Vegas Ball Park this year.
The event formally known as "Scale The STRAT," is moving outdoors for a COVID-safe experience. In past years, runners would climb 108 flights of stairs to benefit the Nevada Chapter the American Lung Association.
This year, runners will climb the stairs at the Las Vegas Ball Park on Saturday, March 6 at 7 p.m.
HOW TO REGISTER
Registration for the event must be done by noon on March 4.
