LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fight at a Henderson Olive Garden restaurant sent the suspect and an officer to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Sunday.
About 2:10 p.m. on June 21, police were called to the 4000 block of East Sunset Road for a fight, police said.
When officers arrived, multiple people told them a man was battering an employee of the business. Officers tried to arrest the man and a "struggle ensued," police said.
The man was taken into custody. Both he and an officer were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No information was immediately available about the employee. It wasn't known what caused the fight.
