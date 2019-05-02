LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fight between students at Centennial High School left one student hospitalized and another placed under arrest on Wednesday.
According to Clark County School District police, two boys, around 16-years-old, were fighting in a bathroom. One of the boys was taken to a hospital.
The student who was arrested was booked into Juvenile Detention Center for substantial bodily harm and battery.
It was unknown what caused the fight.
No other details were immediately available.
