LAS VEGAS (FOX5) While festival-goers count down the days to watch a star studded line up, including performances by The Weeknd and Florence and The Machine, neighbors in the downtown area have experienced inconveniences tied to festival preparations.
More than 175,000 people are expected to descend on downtown Las Vegas this weekend for the Life Is Beautiful music and art festival.
“It gets chaotic,” downtown Las Vegas resident Quinton Smith said. “It’s hectic. People come downtown to enjoy the festival and then [you have] people working the festival.”
Smith has lived in the downtown area for seven years and said the inconveniences are the same each Sept.
“You don't go to sleep until about 2:30, maybe even 3 in the morning because [artists] go on over their times.”
Smith listed road closures, noisy construction crews and intoxicated concert-goers as other problems linked to the festival.
“[People] even utilize our own parking spaces,” Smith said. “The workers or festival-goers are using our own parking spaces.”
The festival requires more than 15 road closures, according to an official map from the festival. Crews started shutting down streets in the downtown area on Sept. 14. Some of the closures will last through the Sept. 27.
“Everyone is on the same road. You can’t take your normal route to work,” resident Max Samel-Garloff said.
A Las Vegas city spokesperson said a festival community liaison helps residents in need of assistance.
“Life is Beautiful is a unique and popular event that brings tens of thousands of festival-goers to downtown Las Vegas ... creating an economic boost. The city works year-round with Life is Beautiful to ensure that downtown residents are inconvenienced as little as possible," spokesperson Jace Radke said.
To contact the liason, email community@lifeisbeautiful.com or call 702-789-9283.
