LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas homeowners are beginning to adopt feral cats as a way to get rid of rats that have migrated from the Las Vegas Strip into valley neighborhoods.
“The people that apply the most are usually from Henderson and Summerlin because overall there are less cats in those two cities,” said Alyssa Dazza, the feline programs director at the Animal Foundation.
Las Vegas homeowner Jessica Juadines began noticing she had a rat problem shortly after she moved into her home.
“My husband set out rat traps around the property. It’s a pretty big property so it’s hard to narrow down where they are coming from,” said Juadines.
She heard about the Working Cat Program at the Animal Foundation and decided to give it a shot.
“It’s was kind of hit or miss with the traps so we realized we need to do something,” said Juadines.
She adopted two cats from the Working Cat Program and said her rat problem is gone.
“It worked out. I love the fact that we were able to rescue some animals. They are happy because they are doing their jobs and we’re happy because we no longer have a rat problem,” said Juadines.
With fewer people visiting Las Vegas, rodent experts say rats are moving into residential neighborhoods.
“It’s not a matter of if you get rats, it’s when you get rats,” said Russell Hedland with Las Vegas Pest Control.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.