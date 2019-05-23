LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ten female students were involved in a fight Thursday morning at Chaparral High School, according to Clark County School District Police.
CCSPD Sgt. Bryan Zink said initially, five students were cited for involvement in a fight at the school at 9 a.m. One of the students was cited for battery on school staff, Zink said.
After reviewing video surveillance, Zink said five additional students were cited for being involved in the fight.
Video from the fight showed the students fought in a courtyard area of the school. Zink said pepper spray was deployed during the fight to gain control of the situation.
A fight also occurred at Canyon Springs High School on Thursday, the last day of school for CCSD.
