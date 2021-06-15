LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local female pilots took to the skies on Tuesday morning and they had to keep the extreme heat in mind.
Eight Las Vegas pilots are participating in the Air Race Classic Derby. Ninety teams in four countries choose the day they fly, estimate how long it will take to fly that route and try to get as close to that time as possible.
One local team, the Vegas Derby Divas, left the Henderson Executive Airport about 5 a.m. to beat the heat.
This weather affects the plane, as well as the fliers, as there's no AC for them in the sky. Despite the tough circumstances, they say they want to inspire the next generation.
"There's not that many female pilots out in the world. If we have an event to bring female pilots together, it kind of shows everyone around there is a vast diversity of women that can go out, fly and enjoy," said Jennifer Jaster, a certified flight instructor.
It's worth noting June 15 is the 100th anniversary of when the first African-American and Native-American female pilot Bessie Coleman got her license.
