LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For National Park Week, Lake Mead National Recreation Area is offering fee-free entry.
You don't need a pass to get in this Saturday, April 17th.
Park fees are waived at national parks across the country to kick off the week. Fees still will apply to reserve camping spots and other paid activities.
National Park Week starts April 17 and goes through Sunday, April 25.
