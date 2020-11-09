LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- FedEx Ground is hiring 120 employees to work in a new regional sortation facility in North Las Vegas.
The ground delivery service is opening a 650,000 square-foot facility on North Sloan Lane and is hiring employees before the start of operations. A Monday announcement from FedEx said it would add to the workforce as demand for services grows.
The company seeks to optimize package capacity in time for this holiday season by introducing regional sortation facilities.
The company says it is offering day and night shifts, paid parental leave and other benefits. Interested candidates can visit groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com or text “FXGJob” (one word) to 33011.
