LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Congress has reached a deal to avoid the partial government shutdown but the agreement must be approved and signed by President Trump before Friday.
Until that moment, government employees are forced to wait in anticipation to find out whether they will miss another paycheck.
"We don't know what's going to happen, that's how I feel. We just have to wait and see," said TSA Officer Vanessa Pearson. “I'm holding on to my money. I'm not spending it.”
TSA employees at McCarran Airport only recently received the entirety of their backpay. Pearson said workers are still recovering from the previous shutdown so another one so soon would be difficult on federal workers.
"I personally had some money saved, a lot the employees do,” said Meteorologist-in-Charge at the National Weather Service Todd Lericos. NWS employees were considered essential during the previous government shutdown.
“All of our employees are in very different circumstances, some are married, some have spouses or partners that have jobs, some are single and don't have family ... Everyone is dealing with [the possibility of not] having a paycheck in different ways," said Lericos.
If the deal isn't finalized, hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be furloughed for a second time this year.
