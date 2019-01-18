LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Red Rock National Park employees are keeping the gates open despite the government shutdown. When the partial shutdown began, workers were forced to go home for two weeks.
On Jan. 6, the local spot reopened thanks to a federal law: The Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.
The act was created during the Bush Administration in 2004. It means National Parks like Red Rock Canyon can use visitor money to fund amenities.
It keeps the visitor center running. Bureau of Land Management workers in Southern Nevada were given the green light to reopen by the Department of Interior but workers were told they’d have to come back on a volunteer basis. That’s because the government doesn’t know if those funds can be used to help pay federal worker paychecks.
"We're really not sure,” said John Asselin, a BLM southern Nevada communications specialist. “Those nuanced parts within it are not specifically spelled out. So we don't know."
Because FLREA only covers amenities, it means other functions of Red Rock are not fully restored.
"Permits aren't being performed,” said Asselin. “Permits would be for people who want to have weddings out here, wedding photography. School visits aren't being done."
FLREA also doesn’t pay to keep the restrooms clean or to have the trash taken out but luckily Red Rock said it had an existing contract.
"We've never had that issue,” said Asselin. “Our trash collection is done year-round through a contract with Opportunity Village."
Red Rock reopened with about half its staff. Despite the uncertainty of a paycheck, Asselin said these workers are volunteering to show up because of their love for the job, visitors and Red Rock.
"It really comes down to [the fact that] we're serving the American people,” said Asselin about his own experience as a federal worker. “I've never worked in any other position where you get that satisfaction from serving others. It's not about getting a paycheck."
