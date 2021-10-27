LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Eliel Urrutia-Jimenez, 26, has been sentenced to ten years in prison for shooting a man in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in March 2020.
In addition to the term of imprisonment, a judge also sentenced Urrutia-Jimenez, a Mexican citizen, to five years of supervised release.
Court documents said the person who was shot heard Urrutia-Jimenez calling for help. As they approached Urrutia-Jimenez, prosecutors say he turned and shot the victim four times in the torso.
Urrutia-Jimenez pleaded guilty in July to one count of discharging a firearm with the intent to do bodily harm. The case was investigated by the National Park Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.