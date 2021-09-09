LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An inmate serving time in a Nevada federal prison was sentenced to an additional six years and three months for a major tax fraud scheme.
On Thursday, acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou announced that Jabrani Marshall would serve the extra time, after scamming the Internal Revenue Services for a refund check worth $1,439,039.
In the scheme, Marshall gave false documents to his brother, Jalen Henry, and told him to file an amended tax return for 2014, saying that $5.5 million in income tax had been withheld during a fake intellectual property sale.
Based on the fake documents, the IRS gave Henry the $1.4 million check. He was only able to withdraw $5,000 before his account was frozen and the money was recovered.
Both Henry and Marshall pleaded guilty to theft of government property in May. Marshall also pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft.
Henry received his sentence in August.
