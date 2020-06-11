LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County on Thursday announced that a federal grant has been awarded to construct a second leg of the Red Rock Canyon bike trail.
According to a news release, the 5.2-mile trail will connect the intersection of Hualapai Way and Blue Diamond Road to the town of Blue Diamond. The 12-foot-wide paved multi-use path is expected to parallel Blue Diamond Road.
Construction is expected to begin in 2025 and will take less than one year to complete, the release said.
"This new trail will give residents and visitors a safer way to enjoy the scenic Red Rock area," Commissioner Justin Jones said. "It is exciting to see the plans for a regional network of trails coming to fruition."
The trail is part of the larger planned Red Rock Legacy Trails, which is envisioned to connect the entire Red Rock area from Charleston Boulevard in the north to Blue Diamond Road in the south, officials said.
The County Commission in February approved a funding plan for 5.5-mile section of the northern part of the trail that will connect Sky Vista Drive in Summerlin to the Red Rock Visitors Center. Construction on this section is expected to begin in late 2021 and take one year to complete, the release said.
According to the release, both trail sections are primarily being funding by grants from the Federal Highway Administration intended to expand access to federal lands.
