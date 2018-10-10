LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fugitive wanted by local police and the U.S. Marshals Service was arrested in Las Vegas Tuesday night, authorities announced.
Zarlin Thomas, 42, was sought by authorities for violating a term of his release on federal drug charges. He also had active warrants in Clark County for kidnapping, domestic violence, battery, sexual battery and battery to commit sexual assault.
Authorities said Thomas was located and arrested near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue after he was recognized from a television program.
“This successful investigation is another example of how effective combined efforts from local law enforcement agencies and the assistance of our community can make Las Vegas a safer place,” District of Nevada U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said.
Thomas' criminal history dates back decades in Clark County.
