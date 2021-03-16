LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After an outbreak in five people last year, the Southern Nevada Health District is reporting six additional cases of acute non-viral hepatitis in local residents.
The health district said it is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to investigate a common connection between the cases -- the consumption of "Real Water" brand alkaline water commonly sold in drug and grocery stores.
The health district said the FDA is investigating the Real Water facility, and recommends that customers, restaurants and retailers discontinue drinking, cooking with, selling and serving "Real Water" brand water.
Six people have reported experiencing symptoms that include vomiting, nausea, loss of appetite, and fatigue. These patients include three adults and three children.
The health district received initial reports of five cases of acute non-viral hepatitis in children in November 2020. The patients lived in four different households, and the cause of their illness was unknown. All five children required hospitalization and recovered.
The health district said the symptoms in the recent six people are "less severe" than symptoms seen in November.
Acute non-viral hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can be caused by exposure to toxins, autoimmune disease or drinking too much alcohol. Though hepatitis can have many causes, symptoms often include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain, and yellow skin or eyes.
Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms should contact their health care provider, the health district said.
