LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Patients have new hope for treating Alzheimer's, after the Federal Drug Administration approved a new drug called Aducanumab, which slows the cognitive decline of Alzheimer's.
"The drug is an infusion," , said Dr. Richard Isaacson of New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
"It's not a pill. The drug must be infused in the vein. They go in once a month and take the treatment. And the goal of the drug is to slow down disease progression. Does it help with memory function? Maybe. But does it cure the disease? No. The goal of this drug is to slow progression towards dementia."
Clinical trials for Aducanumab were done in Las Vegas over the last five years at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center, however the FDA's approval comes with fierce debate over whether the drug really works.
The drug's approval is met with controversy by the medical community. Those who work in healthcare feel more evidence was needed to show the drug's success.
Researchers said the drug has side effects. Those side effects include brain swelling or even minor brain bleeds. Researchers added that those who developed side effects recovered. Healthcare providers shared that Aducanumab may not work for patients with advanced stages of Alzheimer's.
Hope is on the minds of loved ones and caregivers. Lynn Ann McGee knows disease all too well, as it overwhelmed both her parents. McGee's father died from Alzheimer's and the disease quickly advanced on her mother.
"She doesn't understand," McGee said. "The big thing she keeps saying is why is this happening to me? That's the length of her communication at this point, it's heartbreaking, there's nothing I can say to her, I don't know what to say to her."
While Aducanumab has been approved, its several months away from being available to patients. Stakeholders are concerned that the drug will be too expensive. It's unknown how much the treatment will cost, according to health officials.
Alzheimer's cases in Nevada are projected to hit 80% over the next several years.
Without effective treatment, the cost to treat patients nationwide by the middle of the century could top one trillion dollars a year.
