LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Eleven Nevada counties will be receiving federal funding to help bring broadband internet to rural areas.
The FCC on Monday authorized nearly $23.7 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to over 12,800 rural Nevada homes and businesses, according to a news release. The money was allocated in last year's Connect America Fund Phase II auction.
Providers will begin receiving funding this month, the release said.
Nationwide, the auction allocated $1.488 billion to expand broadband to more than 700,000 "unserved" rural homes and small businesses over the next 10 years, the release said. To date, the first two rounds of authorizations are providing $278.4 million nationwide over the next decade.
The FCC said it will be authorizing additional funding in the future as it approves final applications of the winning bidders from the auction.
Below is a list of counties where the winning provider, Commnet of Nevada, will receive funds in June, along with the number of homes and businesses served (locations), the amount of support over 10 years and the minimum download/upload speeds being provided:
- County Company Minimum Speed Support/10 Years Locations
- Elko Commnet of Nevada 25 Mbps/3 Mbps $612,006 148
- Esmeralda Commnet of Nevada 25 Mbps/3 Mbps $47,581 274
- Eureka Commnet of Nevada 25 Mbps/3 Mbps $1,914,058 660
- Humboldt Commnet of Nevada 25 Mbps/3 Mbps $2,456,802 1,699
- Lander Commnet of Nevada 25 Mbps/3 Mbps $2,516,683 979
- Lyon Commnet of Nevada 25 Mbps/3 Mbps $1,932,198 1,248
- Mineral Commnet of Nevada 25 Mbps/3 Mbps $1,469,564 870
- Nye Commnet of Nevada 25 Mbps/3 Mbps $4,245,178 2,790
- Pershing Commnet of Nevada 25 Mbps/3 Mbps $2,089,877 804
- Washoe Commnet of Nevada 25 Mbps/3 Mbps $4,802,110 1,997
- White Pine Commnet of Nevada 25 Mbps/3 Mbps $1,583,780 1,375
- Total $23,669,837 12,844
Providers must build out to 40% of the assigned homes and businesses in the areas won in a state within three years. Buildout must increase by 20% in each subsequent year, until complete buildout is reached at the end of the sixth year.
The Connect America Fund Phase II auction is part of a broader effort by the FCC to close the digital divide in rural America. In addition to the funding that will be made available through this auction, the Commission recently provided 186 companies in 43 states $65.7 million in additional annual funding to upgrade broadband speeds in rural communities, and offered incentives for over 500 rural carriers to provide faster broadband to over 1 million rural homes and businesses. Chairman Pai also announced his intention to create the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which will provide $20.4 billion over the next decade to connect approximately four million rural homes and businesses to high-speed broadband, representing the FCC's single biggest step yet to close the digital divide.
More information is available on the auction is available by clicking here. A map of winning bids is available by clicking here.
