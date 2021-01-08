LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The FBI’s Victim Services Division is working to return personal items that were left behind by those who attended the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017.
In a statement, the FBI said it worked with a company to professionally catalog and photograph each item that was recovered and has yet to be associated with and/or returned to the rightful owner.
The agency said it has already returned hundreds of items and would like to return the remaining unassociated items.
The FBI notes in the release that while the agency collected numerous belongings found at the venue, "we believe there are many others that were not recovered and are not in FBI possession." Lawn chairs, straw hats, and vendor giveaways are not in the FBI's possession, the release states.
The agency said it is sending emails and letters to individuals whose contact information we received following the incident. If you have not received any communication from the FBI regarding personal effects you believe you may have lost or left behind, the FBI asks that you email LVFestivalAssist@fbi.gov.
According to the FBI, once ownership is verified and items are ready for return, the individual will receive a notification about the process to have them returned.
For more information, visit the FBI's website HERE.
