LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The FBI announced a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the "identification, arrest, conviction and sentencing" of whoever robbed an armored car at gunpoint on Valentine's Day in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police have also been seeking information since the Feb. 14 robbery at the Town and Country Bank at 8620 West Tropicana Avenue.

In surveillance video, the suspect was seen exiting a silver early-2000s Dodge Stratus and approaching the back of the armored car with what appears to be a firearm. He demanded money from a victim, who complied, the FBI said.

In the video, the suspect, wearing a white mask, picks up a package, gets back in the car and drives away. The FBI described him as 5-foot-9 with a "medium build."

Anyone with information was urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3591, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.