LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- About $44 million is a big number in thefts at the hands of cyber thieves, but Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers suspect that number is substantially higher with a lot of cybercrime that goes unreported.
“I would say it’s in the hundreds of millions, just for Nevada,” said Lt. Allen Larsen with the department’s digital investigations bureau.
The $44 million figure comes from the FBI’s Internet Crime Report for 2020. Larsen said Metro works with the FBI and Secret Service to fight online criminal activity. He said law enforcement has been successful.
2020_IC3Report by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
"Detectives with Metro work with the Secret Service and with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on different types of cybercrimes. We started in 2019 and in just under two years we've recovered over $18 million for victims here in Clark County," said Larsen.
He also said law enforcement has prevented even more money from being stolen in the first place.
Metro wanted to speak out and let the public know online attacks, such as a ransomware attack that shut down a major gas pipeline out east, don’t just happen elsewhere around the country.
He said there were 21 ransomware attacks in Nevada in 2020.
Criminals hack into computers and hold the data hostage until they are paid by a company. The criminals will threaten to release the data on the “dark web” where other criminals can assess the information and use it to steal money from people. The Lt. discussed one government entity in Nevada that was hit in ransomware attack, but didn’t want to name it.
“With this one specific local government entity it was several months and hundreds of thousands of dollars for them to be able to restore their information,” said Larsen.
He said the ransom was $10 million but couldn’t say whether it was paid. He says the incident happened after an employee had their computer information compromised.
“Anytime you get an email from somebody, that’s not somebody you know or recognize, it’s really important you don’t click on any attachments, any links, to specific websites because that’s where they’re going to deliver what we call the payload, which is then the initial virus,” he said.
The Lt. also advised to not use a personal flash drive on a work computer.
“We encourage people to never mix their home and work, home and business, because you might download some file for something you’re doing in your personal life and now that file has some type of virus embedded in it and now you take it into work and plug it in for a work file you need to do, and now you’ve just potentially infected your entire network,” said Larsen.
The department also recommends people change their passwords twice a year to prevent accounts from being breached. You can easily check on cell phones if there are potential problems with your passwords.
Look for “passwords” in your settings and click into it. There you will see “security recommendations.” Your phone will indicate any potential password security issues.
