LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The FBI is looking for a man wanted for his alleged involvement in a series of criminal activities in Las Vegas.
According to the FBI, the man, identified as Mykalai Kontilai, is wanted for his alleged involvement in a series of criminal activities, including securities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.
The FBI said that the company known as Collectors Coffee, Inc., dba Collector's Cafe (CCI), was founded in 2007, and operated by Kontilai throughout 2019. From approximately 2012 to 2018, Kontailai allegedly obtained investors funds with the intent to convert those funds for personal use.
The FBI reports that victims are believed to have have invested more than $23 million into CCI. "Financial records and interviews indicate that Kontilai deviated from the stated business model by allegedly withdrawing large amounts of cash for purposes believed to have been personal in nature."
According to the FBI, "on March 10, 2020, Kontilai was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Colorado, on one count of Conspiracy to Obstruct Proceedings, two counts of Obstruction of Proceedings, one count of Tampering with Documents, and two counts of False Statements. On June 3, 2020, Kontilai was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nevada, on one count of Securities Fraud, six counts of Wire Fraud, six counts of Laundering of Money Instruments, one count of Money Transaction in Property Derived from Specified Unlawful Activity, and four counts of Willful Failure to File Return."
Anyone with information concerning Kontilai is asking to contact the FBI Las Vegas field office at 702-385-1281.
Mykalai Kontilai is #wanted by the #FBI for his alleged involvement in a series of criminal activities in Las Vegas, including securities fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. If you have a tip about Kontilai's whereabouts, call 702-385-1281. https://t.co/oI5H7xQAp1 pic.twitter.com/JGz9y2rkYD— FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) February 1, 2021
