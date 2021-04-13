VICE OPERATION ARRESTS

Daryl Williams, Patrick Stauffenberuffg, Semaj Spencer, Tramell Huff and Jarell Jones.

 (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An undercover operation led by the FBI and Las Vegas police resulted in five prostitution-related arrests. 

On Thursday, April 10, detectives from the Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Daryl Williams, 24, Jarell Jones, 38, Semaj Spencer, 26, and Tramell Huff, 47, on pandering charges. Detectives also arrested Patrick Stauffenberuffg, 22, for in connection with loitering for prostitution and obstructing a public officer.

All five were booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

"As an agency and task force, we are committed to bringing justice on those who prey upon our vulnerable population,” said LVMPD Vice Lieutenant William Matchko. "Through overt and covert operations, the Southern

Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force will continue the battle against all forms of

human trafficking."

