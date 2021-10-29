UPDATE: The FBI's Las Vegas field office shared on Twitter Friday morning that 15-year-old Nomi Armendariz has been safely located and reunited with her family.
Nomi Armendariz has been safely located and reunited with her family. FBI Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Paiute Police Department would like to thank everyone for their assistance in the search. pic.twitter.com/zLOw1pbmmj— FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) October 29, 2021
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Nevada and the Las Vegas Paiute Police Department are asking for the police's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
According to a missing persons flyer, Nomi Armendariz was last Monday at about 5 a.m. near Wolf Street and Paiute Way, northwest of Las Vegas.
Authorities said that Armendariz may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Have you seen Nomi? #FBILasVegas and the LV Paiute PD are asking for the public's assistance in locating Nomi Armendariz who was last seen yesterday at 5:00 a.m. near Wolf St./Paiute Way. She may be in emotional distress & in need of medical assistance. https://t.co/hYDzQ2AGKe pic.twitter.com/opioq9DdNp— FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) October 27, 2021
Anyone with information regarding her or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Las Vegas Paiute Police Department at (702) 471-0644. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
