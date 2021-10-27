Nomi Armendariz

Nomi Armendariz (FBILasVegas/Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Nevada and the Las Vegas Paiute Police Department are asking for the police's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to a missing persons flyer, Nomi Armendariz was last Monday at about 5 a.m. near Wolf Street and Paiute Way, northwest of Las Vegas.

Authorities said that Armendariz may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding her or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Las Vegas Paiute Police Department at (702) 471-0644. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

