LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) plead guilty to using government funds to gamble at a Las Vegas casino.
According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the agent, identified as Scott F. Carpenter, of New York, pleaded guilty to one count of conversion of government money.
Court documents indicate that from July 27-31, 2017, Carpenter and three other FBI agents traveled to Las Vegas to conduct an undercover operation.
At the end of the operation, according to authorities, Carpenter went to a casino’s high limit room, where he gambled on blackjack with $13,500 belonging to the United States. The casino was not directly identified by authorities.
Carpenter was employed as a Special Agent with the FBI’s New York City Field Office.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 18, according to the release. Carpenter faces a statutory maximum penalty of one year in prison, supervised release and restitution.
